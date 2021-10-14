T2 Biosystems Showcases Research from Recent Industry Conferences

Leading rapid diagnostics company shares highlights of comprehensive data presented at AACC, CAP21 and IDWeek

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced poster session and abstract data showcasing results of its rapid diagnostic technologies at several industry conferences throughout Sepsis Awareness Month.



“We are committed to the generation of clinical data to support the adoption and utilization of our rapid diagnostic technology, especially when it comes to bloodstream infections (BSI) and sepsis,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “In recent weeks, compelling new data has been shared with the medical community to continue critical discussions on the importance of culture-independent rapid diagnostics in timely and accurate detection of sepsis-causing pathogens as well as patient and healthcare outcomes.”