T2 Biosystems Showcases Research from Recent Industry Conferences
Leading rapid diagnostics company shares highlights of comprehensive data presented at AACC, CAP21 and IDWeek
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced poster session and abstract data
showcasing results of its rapid diagnostic technologies at several industry conferences throughout Sepsis Awareness Month.
“We are committed to the generation of clinical data to support the adoption and utilization of our rapid diagnostic technology, especially when it comes to bloodstream infections (BSI) and sepsis,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “In recent weeks, compelling new data has been shared with the medical community to continue critical discussions on the importance of culture-independent rapid diagnostics in timely and accurate detection of sepsis-causing pathogens as well as patient and healthcare outcomes.”
Across three industry conferences in September – the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo; the College of American Pathologists' Annual Meeting (CAP21); and IDWeek – T2 Biosystems unveiled data about forward-thinking healthcare and the importance of the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens. The content, which is now available online, includes:
Impact of Blood Culture-Independent Rapid Diagnostics on Early Identification of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens – Presented by Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer at T2 Biosystems.
- Literature review evaluating the impact of T2MR culture-independent rapid diagnostics on accuracy of lab results, time to diagnosis of blood stream infections, impact on patientcare outcomes.
- Results show T2Candida and T2Bacteria Panels provide rapid, specific and sensitive detection of bloodstream infections caused by pathogens commonly implicated in BSI that progress to sepsis.
- Performance of both assays demonstrated high accuracy with overall sensitivity and specificity of T2Candida at 91.1% and 99.4% and T2Bacteria at 90% and 98%, respectively.
- T2 Panels provided opportunity to initiate faster targeted therapy, de-escalation, shorter ICU and hospital length of stay and antimicrobial cost savings.
Performance of the T2Resistance Panel in Whole Blood, and Implications for Improving Appropriate Therapy of Bloodstream Infections – Presented by Abigail Skeel, Researcher at University of Pittsburgh.
