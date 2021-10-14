Energy Recovery's Ultra PX(TM) to Support Greater Sustainability in Battery Manufacturing

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced an award to supply its Ultra PX™ energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery …

As the world continues to rely more on intermittent renewable electric generation and to electrify more industries such as transportation, the demand for energy storage technologies is growing in tandem. With Energy Recovery's Ultra PX, manufacturing facilities - including lithium-ion battery manufacturers - can meet this rising demand while ensuring their operations are more cost-effective and sustainable.

In countries like China, which is adopting some of the world's most stringent liquid discharge requirements, the Ultra PX enables our customers to optimize their wastewater treatment process for minimal liquid discharge (MLD) and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) standards, with lower costs, lower emissions and greater reliability than incumbent technologies.

"The strength of our technology comes from its ability to drive efficiencies in critical industries around the world. The growing momentum of our Ultra PX product speaks to both the need for greater sustainability and our PX technology's ability to deliver a reliable solution," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "We see the movement to MLD and ZLD wastewater treatment requirements continuing to grow, as the need to reduce pollution is a top global priority. We are proud to support this movement by offering a suite of products that make industrial fluid-flow processes less costly and more reliable for a broad group of critical industries."

This most recent award follows the signing of several other contracts for the Ultra PX. Energy Recovery previously announced contracts to supply its Ultra PX to a natural gas plant in China and a chemical manufacturer in India, as well as to three other Chinese manufacturers.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

