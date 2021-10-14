checkAd

Energy Recovery's Ultra PX(TM) to Support Greater Sustainability in Battery Manufacturing

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced an award to supply its Ultra PX™ energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced an award to supply its Ultra PX™ energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in China.

As the world continues to rely more on intermittent renewable electric generation and to electrify more industries such as transportation, the demand for energy storage technologies is growing in tandem. With Energy Recovery's Ultra PX, manufacturing facilities - including lithium-ion battery manufacturers - can meet this rising demand while ensuring their operations are more cost-effective and sustainable.

In countries like China, which is adopting some of the world's most stringent liquid discharge requirements, the Ultra PX enables our customers to optimize their wastewater treatment process for minimal liquid discharge (MLD) and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) standards, with lower costs, lower emissions and greater reliability than incumbent technologies.

"The strength of our technology comes from its ability to drive efficiencies in critical industries around the world. The growing momentum of our Ultra PX product speaks to both the need for greater sustainability and our PX technology's ability to deliver a reliable solution," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "We see the movement to MLD and ZLD wastewater treatment requirements continuing to grow, as the need to reduce pollution is a top global priority. We are proud to support this movement by offering a suite of products that make industrial fluid-flow processes less costly and more reliable for a broad group of critical industries."

This most recent award follows the signing of several other contracts for the Ultra PX. Energy Recovery previously announced contracts to supply its Ultra PX to a natural gas plant in China and a chemical manufacturer in India, as well as to three other Chinese manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our belief that the Ultra PX technology delivers a reliable solution, that MLD and ZLD wastewater industries will continue to grow; and that our products make industrial fluid flow processes less costly and more reliable. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we assume no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Press Inquiries

pr@energyrecovery.com
+1 (510) 219-8462

Investor Inquiries

ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667962/Energy-Recoverys-Ultra-PXTM-to-Suppo ...

Energy Recovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Recovery's Ultra PX(TM) to Support Greater Sustainability in Battery Manufacturing SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced an award to supply its Ultra PX™ energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To ...
SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Energy Recovery Hosts ESG-Focused Webinar with Company Leaders
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Lisa Pollina Joins Energy Recovery Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
15.09.21Energy Recovery Joins NASRC, Introducing Energy-Saving Innovations for CO2 Systems
Accesswire | Analysen