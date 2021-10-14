SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Completes Production of First National TV Commercial

MagixDrive, the Company's first branded and inaugural Apple CarPlay product is showcased in the commercialGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple ® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, today announced that it has completed filming their first national TV commercial. As part of the engagement, TVA Media Group (TVA) will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide, at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots.

MagixDrive, the Company's first branded and inaugural Apple CarPlay product is showcased in the commercial

Foto: Accesswire

"We believe that engaging TVA Media will serve as an effective marketing strategy to help us garner the visibility and traction we need to increase sales of our MagixDrive devices," commented Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix.

"Having had, now, the chance to work with the talented team from TVA, and seeing them in action during this recent shoot, I am looking forward to seeing final production of this commercial," observed Dr. Zink. "I look forward to working with the crew from TVA on additional future projects" noted Dr. Zink.

Foto: Accesswire

Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include https://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected begin airing in November in preparation for the upcoming Holiday Season.

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

TVA has an A+ rating with the BBB, Class 1 D&B credit rating, hundreds of client references and case studies covering 40 categories; and has won every major award in advertising, DRTV and PR. See https://www.tvamediagroup.com.