AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $1.6 Million

Y-T-D sales total $22.5 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $1,625,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $22.5 million.

This week's sales orders consisted of the following equipment:

Three refurbished Taylor THDC 955 Loaded Container Handlers for stacking loaded containers or ISO Tanks. The Handlers stack up to five loaded containers and are equipped with 20'-40' spreader. One of the Handlers is shipping to a container storage yard and the remaining Handlers are shipping to two trucking companies.

One refurbished Taylor THDC 955 Container Handler shipping to the Bay Area.

A ballast tamper and a ballast regulator shipping to a customer in Independence, Kansas. A ballast tamper is a self-propelled, rail-mounted machine used to pack (or tamp) the track ballast under railway tracks to make the tracks and roadbed more durable and level.

Ballast regulators are an integral part of railroad maintenance and are one of the last machines you will see during track maintenance as they follow behind the tamper and work to properly sculpt new crushed stone evenly across the right-of-way. In doing so regulators clear the stone from the ties and angles the ballast to the proper slope to restore efficient drainage.

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668105/AmeraMex-International-Announces-Equ ...




Disclaimer

