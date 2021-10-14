AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $1.6 Million

Y-T-D sales total $22.5 millionCHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has …

Three refurbished Taylor THDC 955 Loaded Container Handlers for stacking loaded containers or ISO Tanks. The Handlers stack up to five loaded containers and are equipped with 20'-40' spreader. One of the Handlers is shipping to a container storage yard and the remaining Handlers are shipping to two trucking companies.

Foto: Accesswire

One refurbished Taylor THDC 955 Container Handler shipping to the Bay Area.

Foto: Accesswire

A ballast tamper and a ballast regulator shipping to a customer in Independence, Kansas. A ballast tamper is a self-propelled, rail-mounted machine used to pack (or tamp) the track ballast under railway tracks to make the tracks and roadbed more durable and level.

Foto: Accesswire

Ballast regulators are an integral part of railroad maintenance and are one of the last machines you will see during track maintenance as they follow behind the tamper and work to properly sculpt new crushed stone evenly across the right-of-way. In doing so regulators clear the stone from the ties and angles the ballast to the proper slope to restore efficient drainage.

Foto: Accesswire

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

