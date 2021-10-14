Starburst to Host Inaugural Trino Summit on October 21-22, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced it will host the inaugural Trino Summit on October 21-22, 2021 sponsored by Amazon Web Services, Immuta, and Privacera. The Trino Summit will celebrate the incredible growth of the open source project with a speaker lineup that includes companies such as Starburst, Netflix, Tabular, and DoorDash. Starburst is also announcing the launch of trinoforum.org with the goal of making it easier for community members to navigate popular support topics.

Ten months after the rebranding of PrestoSQL to Trino , the distributed SQL query engine community & code continues to flourish. Despite the rebrand, community members and engagement metrics have grown significantly: Slack members have grown 57%, Github stars have seen 157% growth, and YouTube subscribers have grown 206%. Today, the Trino community stands stronger than ever with companies such as Netflix, LinkedIn, Lyft, Nielsen, Shopify, Pinterest, Salesforce and more playing a key role in its ongoing development.

This level of community growth is attributed to the attention to detail of all contributors to the project. This year brought an exciting array of new features that yield expanded utility to Trino, especially in enterprise analytics and security. Key new features include:

Updated SQL and OLTP features that bring Trino up to enterprise standards for BI and Analytics, including row pattern matching and window clauses .

that bring Trino up to enterprise standards for BI and Analytics, including and . Security capabilities , such as auto-configuration TLS for internal comms and added support for configuring multiple password authentication plugins, that ensure you can meet company audit requirements.

, such as auto-configuration TLS for internal comms and added support for configuring multiple password authentication plugins, that ensure you can meet company audit requirements. Performance improvements for joins across low level data and query optimization, including the use of rank() window function and querying Parquet data for files containing column indexes.

for joins across low level data and query optimization, including the use of rank() window function and querying Parquet data for files containing column indexes. Increased interoperability with other open source projects through the ClickHouse connector , BigQuery timestamp fixes, and updates to the Iceberg connector .

The Trino Summit aims to showcase the prowess of the open source project. It will feature numerous sessions on all of the new features and aspects of the project, as well as its unique use cases. Highlights of the summit include: