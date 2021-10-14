checkAd

L3Harris Selected for Second Major US Weather Satellite Study

NASA has selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to conduct a second advanced study to significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of U.S. weather forecasting.

The weather prediction modeling study, slated to begin this month, will allow L3Harris to test and evaluate an advanced concept for satellite weather sensors ­– called ‘sounders’ – that measure temperature and water vapor for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The L3Harris concept includes a sensor that offers hyperspectral and infrared readings, giving severe weather trackers an advantage as they predict dangerous storms.

"To produce accurate forecasts, weather prediction models require detailed observations of the Earth’s surface to the top of the atmosphere,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Our technology has and will continue to play a critical role in improving severe storm tracking and warnings by feeding continuous information into advance weather prediction models.”

This April, L3Harris was selected by NOAA to run similar analysis supporting a GeoXO satellite imager, which would collect weather, ocean and other environmental data that can be used to assess and improve a range of climate and natural disaster planning efforts.

The future geostationary weather sounders and imagers are scheduled to launch in the 2030s. L3Harris is the industry-leading provider of weather sensors flown by U.S. and international customers, including Japan and South Korea.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

