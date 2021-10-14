L3Harris Selected for Second Major US Weather Satellite Study

The weather prediction modeling study, slated to begin this month, will allow L3Harris to test and evaluate an advanced concept for satellite weather sensors ­– called ‘sounders’ – that measure temperature and water vapor for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The L3Harris concept includes a sensor that offers hyperspectral and infrared readings, giving severe weather trackers an advantage as they predict dangerous storms.

NASA has selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to conduct a second advanced study to significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of U.S. weather forecasting.

"To produce accurate forecasts, weather prediction models require detailed observations of the Earth’s surface to the top of the atmosphere,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Our technology has and will continue to play a critical role in improving severe storm tracking and warnings by feeding continuous information into advance weather prediction models.”

This April, L3Harris was selected by NOAA to run similar analysis supporting a GeoXO satellite imager, which would collect weather, ocean and other environmental data that can be used to assess and improve a range of climate and natural disaster planning efforts.

The future geostationary weather sounders and imagers are scheduled to launch in the 2030s. L3Harris is the industry-leading provider of weather sensors flown by U.S. and international customers, including Japan and South Korea.

