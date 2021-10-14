Tetra Tech Awarded $22.4 Million Task Order under its $169 Million IT Application Development Contract

checkAd

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded a $22.4 million task order under its $169 million, multiple-award contract to provide information engineering, enterprise architecture, and agile software development services to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). BLS is responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy.

Under this five-year task order, Tetra Tech technology solutions experts will provide the BLS Office of Compensation and Working Conditions full life-cycle software development, database design, and advanced data analytics on a diverse set of employee metrics.

“Tetra Tech has a longstanding partnership with BLS to produce timely, accurate, and relevant economic statistics by designing and deploying IT systems and automated dashboards,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue providing mission-critical support to BLS’s modernization efforts under this contract.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

