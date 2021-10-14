WƎLL PEOPLE Unveils Super Clean Skincare for All Skin

WƎLL PEOPLE, the pioneering clean beauty brand that beauty insiders have long turned to for super clean, super natural, plant-powered cosmetics, is launching a new skincare collection featuring five products that includes a moisturizer, cleanser, exfoliating powder, eye gel-cream and facial oil. Like WƎLL PEOPLE cosmetics, the WƎLL PEOPLE skincare collection offers dermatologist-developed formulas that support long term skin health and are infused with rich plant-powered ingredients. Now you can choose WƎLL PEOPLE for your complete beauty routine.

“For 13 years, WƎLL PEOPLE has been a leader in clean formulations, making clean beauty products with your health in mind,” says Shirley Pinkson Manas, Co-Founder, WƎLL PEOPLE. “Since the very beginning, we made it our mission to prove that natural cosmetics could perform just as well, if not better than any brand on the market and that’s what we achieve. Fans of WƎLL PEOPLE have long hoped for a companion skincare collection and we’re thrilled to offer them to our community.”

PLANT-POWERED FORMULAS

Each WƎLL PEOPLE skincare product packs a punch with highly effective, plant-powered ingredients, including:

Snow mushroom , which mimics the properties of hyaluronic acid by pulling moisture into the skin, leaving it plumped, soothed and hydrated.

, which mimics the properties of hyaluronic acid by pulling moisture into the skin, leaving it plumped, soothed and hydrated. Aloe juice, a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants that help leave skin feeling soothed, calm and hydrated.

a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants that help leave skin feeling soothed, calm and hydrated. Broccoli seed oil, a naturally derived silicone alternative that’s high in skin-soothing fatty acids such as Omega 6 and 9 and helps leave skin smooth, hydrated and nourished.

“Thanks to our over a decade-long heritage of creating cutting-edge, super clean products, we’re able to offer skincare ingredients and formulas that can be trusted to perform at the highest, safest level,” notes Co-Founder and Dermatologist Dr. Renee Snyder.