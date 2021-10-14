checkAd

T-Mobile’s Network Takes Home Even More 5G Wins in Opensignal’s Latest Study

14.10.2021   

Third-party experts continue to show T-Mobile’s network is the winning choice for 5G speed and coverage. A new USA 5G Experience Report published today by Opensignal says T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the fastest average 5G speeds – both download and upload – and can connect to 5G more often and in more places than anyone else. And the report shows T-Mobile’s average 5G download speed is now more than twice as fast as Verizon and AT&T’s.

“Virtually every network report from third-party experts this year shows the same thing: T-Mobile delivers unmatched 5G coverage and blazing 5G speeds that just keep getting faster,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Today, we provide 5G speeds and coverage the Carriers can’t match. And as we deploy even more Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, we’ll continue to pull even farther away from the pack on performance.”

T-Mobile’s average 5G download speed reached 118 Mbps in Opensignal’s latest report, a proof point of the super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G T-Mobile is deploying across the country. According to Opensignal’s report, T-Mobile’s average 5G download speed increased by 35.6 percent in just the last three months. In addition to getting the fastest average 5G speeds nationwide, T-Mobile customers also have the best 5G availability, meaning they spend more time connected to 5G, and the largest 5G reach, so they get a 5G signal in more places across the country than anyone else. This is the fourth time in a row Opensignal found T-Mobile customers get the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds and spend more time connected to 5G than anyone else. And Opensignal’s study is just the latest in a long list of reports naming T-Mobile 5G #1 in nationwide speed and availability.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT&T combined — and 305 million people, nearly everyone in the country. And 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide, covering 200 million people, by end of this year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 – September 11, 2021 2021 Opensignal Limited

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

