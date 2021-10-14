checkAd

Sage joins the Associated Builders and Contractors Tech Alliance

Hand-selected group will work to improve utilization of technology across the construction industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced its selection to the second annual Associated Builders and Contractors Tech Alliance, a consortium of firms that creates construction technology and innovative solutions for Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) members.

Consisting of 15 companies, the Tech Alliance will leverage technology solutions to help ABC members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members serve. The additional members joining Sage on the 2021-2022 Tech Alliance are Autodesk, Bespoke Metrics, BuildOps, Flashtract, KPA, myComply, Points North, Procore, ProEst, Safesite, SmartBuild, StructionSite, SubHQ and Tenna.

“Sage has long championed better integration and a more standardized approach to construction technology,” said Dustin Stephens, VP of Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “Our work with ABC’s Tech Alliance strengthens Sage’s commitment to working with top technology providers to help transform the way technology is utilized across the industry.”

The Tech Alliance introduces small and mid-sized contractors and subcontractors to construction technology solutions to help with everything from preconstruction and financial management to field collaboration, project management, time tracking and more. Tech Alliance companies will also collaborate on resources for ABC members, including beta testing, free technology programs and educational webinars, as well as provide ABC’s 69 chapters with access to technology products used in the field by its contractor members. The technology products, which include Sage construction solutions, will also be available through ABC’s Tech Marketplace.

“Sage helps contractors streamline processes and eliminate redundant and error-prone double data entry. We use an open API to make it easier for contractors to integrate our software with the other solutions they are using,” added Stephens. “We believe in giving contractors the power of choice so they can use the best mix of solutions for their unique needs.”

Sage is also active in the Construction Progress Coalition, which supports industry initiatives such as a Common Data Exchange and developing guidelines for construction PDFs.

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back-office accounting to cloud-based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts and 622,000 rental units each year.

Visit SageCRE.com for more information on Sage’s industry-leading construction business management and accounting solutions.

About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. http://www.sage.com/en-us/





