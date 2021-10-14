Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints the Honorable James “Hondo” Geurts Executive Vice Chairman

He has served in both Republican and Democratic Administrations, most recently performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy after successfully serving as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition and as the Acquisition Executive for the U.S. Special Operations Command

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that it has appointed the Honorable James “Hondo” Geurts as the company’s Executive Vice Chairman, effective immediately. Geurts retired from his role performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy for the Biden administration in August after serving more than 34 years in various military and government positions.

In his role as Sarcos Executive Vice Chairman, Geurts will be responsible for working with the Sarcos executive team to foster leadership development, identify and evaluate acquisition opportunities, scale its operations as it prepares to commercially launch its award-winning Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton and the Guardian XT teleoperated dexterous mobile robotic avatar system, and to refine its efforts to meet the needs of the defense industry.

Prior to performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, Geurts was the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition under the Trump administration. Geurts also previously served in the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) as the Acquisition Executive and Director of SOF Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. He was also the driving force for ThunderDrone and SOFWERX, the military-civilian incubators behind the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) robotic exoskeleton project. Geurts was commissioned as a U.S. Air Force Officer in 1987.