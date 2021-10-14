checkAd

First Wave BioPharma Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Topical Niclosamide in Patients with Ulcerative Proctitis and Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Previous Phase 1b clinical data suggest niclosamide delivers favorable efficacy compared to topical corticosteroid in the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2b clinical trial investigating a topical formulation of niclosamide (FW-UP) as a potential treatment for patients with ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS). The trial formally launches the expansion of the company’s clinical development program for niclosamide into indications for inflammatory bowel diseases.

UP and UPS are two types of ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) consisting of fine ulcerations in the inner mucosal lining of the large intestine that do not penetrate the bowel muscle wall. UPS causes inflammation in the colon and rectum, while UP is confined only to the rectum.

“With the first patient now dosed in our Phase 2b clinical trial of FW-UP, we are a step closer to bringing forth a potentially new therapeutic option for people suffering from UP and UPS, debilitating GI diseases that often impact young children and the elderly and for which there is no cure,” stated James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “Following our recent acquisition of First Wave Bio, our development program for niclosamide has expanded to multiple ulcerative colitis indications, which represent a significant and growing patient population. In the U.S. last year, it is estimated that there were more than 825,000 ulcerative colitis diagnoses, with the market for ulcerative colitis, UP and UPS estimated at approximately $5 billion annually. These are just a few of the IBD indications where we believe our proprietary formulations of niclosamide could provide potentially attractive treatment options given that they have a known safety profile, are non-systemic, and could reduce or eliminate entirely the need of steroids and immunomodulators.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Wave BioPharma Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Topical Niclosamide in Patients with Ulcerative Proctitis and Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Previous Phase 1b clinical data suggest niclosamide delivers favorable efficacy compared to topical corticosteroid in the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditisBOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...