First Wave BioPharma Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Topical Niclosamide in Patients with Ulcerative Proctitis and Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. , (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2b clinical trial investigating a topical formulation of niclosamide (FW-UP) as a potential treatment for patients with ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS). The trial formally launches the expansion of the company’s clinical development program for niclosamide into indications for inflammatory bowel diseases.

UP and UPS are two types of ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) consisting of fine ulcerations in the inner mucosal lining of the large intestine that do not penetrate the bowel muscle wall. UPS causes inflammation in the colon and rectum, while UP is confined only to the rectum.

“With the first patient now dosed in our Phase 2b clinical trial of FW-UP, we are a step closer to bringing forth a potentially new therapeutic option for people suffering from UP and UPS, debilitating GI diseases that often impact young children and the elderly and for which there is no cure,” stated James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “Following our recent acquisition of First Wave Bio, our development program for niclosamide has expanded to multiple ulcerative colitis indications, which represent a significant and growing patient population. In the U.S. last year, it is estimated that there were more than 825,000 ulcerative colitis diagnoses, with the market for ulcerative colitis, UP and UPS estimated at approximately $5 billion annually. These are just a few of the IBD indications where we believe our proprietary formulations of niclosamide could provide potentially attractive treatment options given that they have a known safety profile, are non-systemic, and could reduce or eliminate entirely the need of steroids and immunomodulators.”