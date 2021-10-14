checkAd

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplify and Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplify
and Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment

Solution combines the low power, high performance, and security of STM32 MCUs with Sierra Wireless’ resilient, global cellular connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions to simplify deployment of IoT devices

Geneva, Switzerland; Vancouver, Canada October 14, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT services provider, have announced an agreement that will enable the STM32 microcontroller (MCU) user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless.

The agreement helps solution developers tackle the diverse challenges involved with creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrollment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services, enabling a quicker time-to-market.

Sierra Wireless brings a rich portfolio of cellular connectivity and cloud-service solutions to the STM32 ecosystem that enable us, together, to provide a complete end-to-end solution for connected IoT,” said Ricardo de sa Earp, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontrollers Division STMicroelectronics. “Our STM32 MCUs and ecosystem, combined with connectivity services and device-to-cloud software from Sierra, creates an offer of greater depth, capability, and useability than any other on the market today.”

“This collaboration with STMicroelectronics delivers customers a ready-to-use solution to solve the IoT deployment challenges they face, from provisioning custom hardware to configuring and connecting turnkey modules as quickly as they need,” said Jim Ryan, SVP of Partnerships, Marketing, and IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Sierra Wireless is bringing its world-class IoT connectivity solutions to the industry-leading STM32 ecosystem, so that customers developing a wide range of IoT solutions using STM32 MCUs will now be able to easily build solutions with cellular connectivity.”

ST’s STM32 MCU family, available through regular sales channels, including the ST e-store, contains over 1000 variants that span a broad performance spectrum and combine high energy efficiency with real-time processing capabilities and rich connectivity. STM32 MCUs also provide state-of-the-art IoT security including cryptography, secure firmware installation and update, secure boot, and resistance to side-channel attacks. There are product lines specially engineered for ultra-low-power consumption as well as wireless MCUs that integrate long-range modulation as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 radios on-chip. Moreover, to accelerate design, the STM32Cube ecosystem provides development tools, middleware including STM32 Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), STM32Cube Expansion Packages such as X-CUBE-CELLULAR and application-code examples. A selection of evaluation boards and fully tested development kits help accelerate prototyping.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplify and Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplifyand Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment Solution combines the low power, high performance, and security of STM32 MCUs with Sierra Wireless’ resilient, global cellular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...