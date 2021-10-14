STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplify and Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment

Solution combines the low power, high performance, and security of STM32 MCUs with Sierra Wireless’ resilient, global cellular connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions to simplify deployment of IoT devices

Geneva, Switzerland; Vancouver, Canada – October 14, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT services provider, have announced an agreement that will enable the STM32 microcontroller (MCU) user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless.

The agreement helps solution developers tackle the diverse challenges involved with creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrollment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services, enabling a quicker time-to-market.

“Sierra Wireless brings a rich portfolio of cellular connectivity and cloud-service solutions to the STM32 ecosystem that enable us, together, to provide a complete end-to-end solution for connected IoT,” said Ricardo de sa Earp, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontrollers Division STMicroelectronics. “Our STM32 MCUs and ecosystem, combined with connectivity services and device-to-cloud software from Sierra, creates an offer of greater depth, capability, and useability than any other on the market today.”

“This collaboration with STMicroelectronics delivers customers a ready-to-use solution to solve the IoT deployment challenges they face, from provisioning custom hardware to configuring and connecting turnkey modules as quickly as they need,” said Jim Ryan, SVP of Partnerships, Marketing, and IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Sierra Wireless is bringing its world-class IoT connectivity solutions to the industry-leading STM32 ecosystem, so that customers developing a wide range of IoT solutions using STM32 MCUs will now be able to easily build solutions with cellular connectivity.”

ST’s STM32 MCU family, available through regular sales channels, including the ST e-store, contains over 1000 variants that span a broad performance spectrum and combine high energy efficiency with real-time processing capabilities and rich connectivity. STM32 MCUs also provide state-of-the-art IoT security including cryptography, secure firmware installation and update, secure boot, and resistance to side-channel attacks. There are product lines specially engineered for ultra-low-power consumption as well as wireless MCUs that integrate long-range modulation as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 radios on-chip. Moreover, to accelerate design, the STM32Cube ecosystem provides development tools, middleware including STM32 Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), STM32Cube Expansion Packages such as X-CUBE-CELLULAR and application-code examples. A selection of evaluation boards and fully tested development kits help accelerate prototyping.