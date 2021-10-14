checkAd

TX Holdings Responds to Enquiries Regarding Investors’ Stocks Trading

14.10.2021, 15:00   

ASHLAND, Ky., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXHG), a supplier of mining and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry.

Mr. Shrewsbury, the company’s CEO and Chairman, stated that:

“The Company has received several enquiries regarding the trading of the Company’s stocks. We want to reassure our stockholders that although a couple of stockbrokers, for unknown reasons to us, have stopped trading our stocks, we will do our utmost to have this issue resolved before the current year annual report is released. We want everyone who wants to buy or sell our stock to have the opportunity to do so with ALL brokers.”

TX Holding has endeavor to become compliant with OTC Markets’ requirements and, has successfully met their requirements, having published the September 30, 2020 financials and updating the Company’s data sheet (The information can be seen by going to OTC Markets’ web page).

The Company is presently preparing our financial statements for the current fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and, we anticipate issuing the report in the coming weeks. 

CONTACT: Contact:

William “Buck” Shrewsbury
Chairman and CEO
TX Holdings, Inc.
(606) 928-1131




