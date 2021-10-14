NextNav and Qualcomm Collaborate to Deliver Precise Vertical Location for E911 Emergency Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, to enable NextNav’s Pinnacle 911 z-axis software and network-based services for use with the Qualcomm Location Suite . This effort makes it easy for device and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vendors to integrate z-axis capabilities into existing carrier infrastructure for 911 purposes.

“Qualcomm Technologies is a worldwide leader in location technology with more than 10 billion devices shipped to date using our positioning solutions. Our collaboration with NextNav represents a significant step in assisting first responders in determining the vertical location of an emergency caller indoors and in multi-story environments,” said Francesco Grilli, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We will continue to work with innovative technology providers, vendors, manufacturers, and telecommunication companies to make these solutions available to consumers everywhere.”

The agreement will encompass multiple mobile platforms not served by iOS and Android operating systems including feature phones based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), KaiOS, and other Linux-based devices such as wearables or 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) hotspots that require voice capability – all of which must meet the FCC’s z-axis requirements for E911. As part of the collaboration, NextNav Pinnacle 911, a proven solution capable of meeting the Federal Communication Commission’s z-axis requirements for E911, is expected to be available on commercial devices starting in 2022.

“We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in bringing z-axis capabilities to feature phones, wearables, and other mass market commercial devices,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, founder and CEO of NextNav. “Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in the mobile phone industry combined with our nationwide z-axis capabilities is poised to help carriers and device manufacturers with a seamless way to help save lives and protect communities across the United States.”

NextNav Pinnacle 911 delivers floor-level altitude measurements that enable public safety answering points (PSAPs) to more accurately locate E911 callers in indoor, multi-story environments. In an independent evaluation by the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA) commissioned by the FCC, Pinnacle 911 was able to deliver ±3m 94% of the time, consistently exceeding the 80% benchmark set by the FCC. NextNav’s Pinnacle service covers over 4,400 cities and towns, as well 90% of buildings greater than three stories in the United States, exceeding the FCC’s requirement for carriers to offer z-axis in the top 25 US markets by April 2022.

The collaboration builds on NextNav’s extensive partnerships within public safety. FirstNet, Built with AT&T recently selected NextNav Pinnacle to provide highly accurate altitude capabilities for first responders. Others, including Intrepid Networks , 3AM innovations , and TRX Systems have also integrated the solution into their applications and platforms to deliver high-precision vertical location capabilities to improve situational awareness for first responders across the nation.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

