Sterling to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or 1-929-526-1599 and using conference code 174981 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.