Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Provides a Summary of Financial Results for the Quarter Ending August 31, 2021 (2nd Fiscal Quarter); Highlights Revenue and Sales Order Growth and Progress for the First Full Quarter as a Listed Company

First Acquisition Beats Pre-Covid Revenues While Building Order Book

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation ("Salona") (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, provides the following highlights of financial results for the three and six months ended August 31, 2021.

Salona highlights from the first full (baseline) quarter as a listed medical device company:

Revenue

  • Generated $3,973,773 in revenue for the quarter (or approximately $15,900,000 on an annual basis); a roughly 3.5% increase over pre-COVID 2019 annual revenues
  • Sales order book rose by approximately $600,000 in the quarter to over $7,000,000 as the company took in more orders
  • Initiated European sales with a US$91,295 order

Profits

  • Generated $1,204,171 in gross profits or 30% gross margins
  • Generated $546,541 in Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) for the quarter after one-time listing and transactional costs and other non-operational and non-cash costs

Balance Sheet

  • $11,193,795 in cash as at August 31, 2021
  • $8,246,462 in accounts receivable and inventory
  • No debt at the parent level

M&A Pipeline

  • Executed two Letters of Intent (LOIs) for acquisitions during the quarter for businesses with a combined estimated annualized revenue of $19 million (LOIs announced August 23, 2021 and July 20, 2021)
    • Subsequent to the quarter, closed the acquisition of Simbex, LLC (LOI announced August 23, 2021) after clearing regulatory approval; third potential acquisition in final phase
  • Invested in building deal flow and infrastructure for an M&A pipeline
    • Active in advanced term sheet or LOI negotiations with 6 companies out of over 25 qualified acquisition targets
    • Improved the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the regulatory path for acquisitions under both US and Canadian regimes

Full financial statements and accompanying MD&A (in the form of a quarterly report on Form 10-Q)‎ will be posted on www.sedar.com, after market close on Friday, October 15, 2021.

"We had a great initial baseline quarter as a listed company. We have a strong balance sheet and we believe we are very well positioned for revenue and profit growth in the coming quarters," said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona. "We have seen orders build over the last 90 days. Despite challenging supply chain issues that have affected many parts of our economy, SDP revenues still beat its audited 2019 pre-Covid performance. SDP simultaneously built an impressive order backlog, and clearly has the capacity to fill its growing order backlog as raw materials become more available. We generated an operational profit even with the costly infrastructure we had to build to be simultaneously a transaction focused company listed in Canada and as a reporting company in the U.S. subject to SEC reporting.”

