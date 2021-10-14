Codere to Become Real Madrid's Official Bookmaker For Five Seasons

With this agreement, Codere reinforces its commitment to Latin America, by expanding the geographic scope to over twenty countries in the region including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and all of Central and South America.

MADRID, Spain, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere, S.A. (“Codere”), a leading multinational company operating in the private gaming sector, with more than 40 years of experience in the industry, has signed an extension of its sponsorship agreement with Real Madrid C.F. (“Real Madrid”) covering five seasons, until June 2026.

The agreement covers both the core Codere Online1 markets of Argentina (City of Buenos Aires), Colombia, Mexico and Panama, and potential future expansion markets, when and if they become regulated, such as Argentina (outside of City of Buenos Aires), Brazil, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

This alliance between Codere and Real Madrid, which started in 2016, is built upon the shared values of international leadership, fair play and excellence, and with the objective of providing our audiences with a high quality entertainment experience.

This announcement comes on the back of sponsorship deals with key football teams in the region, Rayados in Mexico and River Plate in Argentina, and represents a new step forward in the expansion of our online and sports betting business in Latin America.

Vicente Di Loreto, CEO of Codere, stated, "we are thrilled with this renewed alliance with Real Madrid, with whom we share the same values and ambition to be the best at what we do, and look forward to benefitting from the renowned Real Madrid brand."

Four decades growing in Latin America

Codere began its activity in Latin America in the early eighties, first in Colombia, and then expanding across the region.

Today, Codere is the leading gaming hall operator in the Province of Buenos Aires (Argentina), Mexico and Uruguay, and a leading casino operator in Panama and Colombia. It also offers sports and horse race betting in Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Uruguay.