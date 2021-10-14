LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Delivery of First Harvest from Estrella River Farms

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organic sun-grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; announced today that Estrella River Farms has delivered its first harvest of estate grown cannabis.



Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics states, "This is the day we have been working towards for the last two years. Since the moment we set foot on Estrella Ranch and began building out the vision of our Estate Grown Weedery project, the team has been dedicated to cultivating the best sun-grown organic cannabis in California. The farm has grown healthy plants that have arrived at a tree-ripened state and the exceptional quality that we expected and has been delivered for processing. The harvest and deliveries will continue over the coming weeks as the remaining plants mature to optimal ripeness.”