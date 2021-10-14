NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2021 third quarter financial results before the opening of the market on October 21, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on October 21, 2021 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 7683407. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.