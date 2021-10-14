Webcast and conference call for analysts and institutional investors

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A webcast and conference call for analysts and institutional investors will follow at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc., and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.