(Correction) Southern ITS International, Inc. Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire a Forty Percent Ownership Interest in Smarter Flush Marking, LLC

James Shipley, CEO of Southern ITS International, Inc., commented, “We are excited at the prospect of our investment in Smarter Flush Marketing and look forward to finalizing the transaction.”

Palm Desert, California, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Smarter Flush Marketing LLC for Southern ITS International to acquire a Forty percent ownership interest in the Nevada limited liability company.

Mel Kanar, founder of Smarter Flush, said, “Over the past 13 years we have sold thousands of our kits to homeowners, hotels, motels, and apartments. All of our customers were interested in saving money, reducing wasted water, and improving performance of their toilets, without the expense of purchasing and installing a new toilet. Through most of the United States, especially the West, many states are running out of water and the cost of water is increasing. With the toilet being the biggest user of water in an average home, it only makes sense to replace the outdated 1950s flapper and chain mechanism with the water-saving and cost-effective Smarter Flush kit. Most of the Smarter Flush products can be installed without tools and can pay for themselves within a short period of time. Smarter Flush products are available at Lowes, Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Ace, and True Value and will be coming soon to Home Depot and Ferguson Plumbing. Smarter Flush is excited to become a part of the Southern ITS International.”

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies, both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.