checkAd

Virtual Audits Streamlined with New Digital Collaboration Tool from Verisk

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

New InsurTech solution, PAASvirtual, enables more cost-effective, efficient premium audits with access to latest virtual technology, more than 50 exclusive forms for auditors

JERSEY CITY, NJ , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that virtual premium audits can be more cost-effective and efficient than traditional, on-site visits. But using legacy technology to conduct digital audits can slow down the process and increase errors—from sending outdated forms to missing video conferences and documents not being shared. These errors could ultimately result in the inaccurate assessment of commercial risks and premium leakage.

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has developed PAASvirtual, a new platform for virtual premium auditing, that empowers insurers to effectively conduct audits digitally. PAASvirtual is a fully customizable, cloud-based platform that leverages the latest virtual technology along with more than 50 exclusive forms developed for virtual audits by Verisk’s Premium Audit Advisory Service (PAAS).

PAASvirtual can help premium auditors seamlessly engage with commercial lines insurers and their policyholders in real-time and accelerate the digital transformation of premium audits.

COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates virtual premium audits (VPA) can be more cost-effective, efficient than traditional, on-site visits

PAASvirtual users can conduct and record VPA meetings online, and share photos, forms and documents in one place to accelerate the auditing process.

“Instead of fumbling with multiple programs to manage the virtual auditing process, PAASvirtual helps auditors easily collaborate with all stakeholders,” said Gary Higgins, director of operations for Verisk’s PAAS. “The end-to-end, InsurTech platform enhances efficiency, allowing auditors to increase production and substantially reduce operating costs. The system — built with the expertise of PAAS — is fully customizable for individual companies’ forms and questions, integrates smoothly into existing processes and allows users to access all vital data easily.”

A recent PAAS survey found that most insurers plan to reduce physical audits by 70 percent in the post-COVID world.

PAASvirtual empowers users to:

  • Host and record meetings during the audit life cycle
  • Invite collaborators, like underwriters, to review important documents regarding a policyholder
  • Save all calls, documents, and files in a single place, reducing the need for multiple vendors
  • Archive completed projects
  • Send more than 50 exclusive audit forms — created by PAAS — to customers for completion  
  • Create questions and customizable forms

For more information, visit the PAASvirtual web page on Verisk.com.  

About Verisk 

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.comLinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
551-204-6592
ali.krueger@verisk.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtual Audits Streamlined with New Digital Collaboration Tool from Verisk New InsurTech solution, PAASvirtual, enables more cost-effective, efficient premium audits with access to latest virtual technology, more than 50 exclusive forms for auditorsJERSEY CITY, NJ , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...