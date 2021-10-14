checkAd

Notified Introduces Coverage Books Within Its PR Platform

Integrated coverage books dynamically curate earned media into presentation-ready, sharable reports to help public relations professionals seamlessly demonstrate the outcome of their work

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the addition of coverage books to its Notified PR Cloud. Coverage books help public relations (“PR”) professionals showcase earned media coverage in customizable, branded digital PR measurement reports. Because they are fully integrated within the Notified PR platform, coverage books eliminate the need for time-consuming design and manual steps in compiling coverage from disparate sources.

The Notified PR platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Content and data from traditional and social media flow seamlessly throughout the platform, powered by Notified’s social listening and media monitoring engine. With direct platform integration of coverage books, customers can easily highlight earned media coverage and topline metrics. Presentation-ready reports provide executive teams, agency clients, and other stakeholders with a comprehensive view of media coverage and brand reputation.

“Showcasing earned media coverage and owned media content in a well-designed report is essential for PR professionals to get visibility and recognition for their work at the highest levels,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “With coverage books capability built into the Notified PR platform, we’re making it easier to create beautiful, functional coverage reports that are presentation ready with branded design and integrated metrics.”

Key features of coverage books include:

  • Easy to setup and fully customizable to match company colors and logos
  • Content dynamically flows into coverage books based on specified content tags
  • Each piece of content includes publisher, reach, and social media share data
  • Easy to add, remove, and sort content, and add inline comments to any article
  • Optimized for desktop and mobile viewing, and easily shareable

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Notified PR platform is software that’s integrated, intelligent, and easy to use. Social listening and media monitoring, a media contacts database, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, newsroom publishing, and PR measurement are accessible in one platform with a single login. Real-time data and analytics flow seamlessly, providing a unified data layer and single source of truth to help customers measure their performance and ROI across social media and earned media.

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.notified.com

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@intrado.com
402-716-6578





