Great Atlantic Completes Drilling Program Intersects Base Metal Sulfides in Semi-Massive Sulfide Veins and Indicator Mineral for Gold Mineralization

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it is completed the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Keymet Base Metal - Precious Metal Project, located in Northern New Brunswick. The drilling program, consisting of 10 holes (2,061 meters) tested testing numerous targets in the northwest region of the property. Veins containing semi-massive sulfides (including copper, zinc and lead sulfides) and arsenopyrite (an indicator for potential gold mineralization) were intersected in multiple holes. Analytical results are pending.

Foto: Accesswire

Sphalerite mineralization in drill hole Ky-21-30

The ten drill holes (Ky-21-23 to Ky-21-32) tested areas of polymetallic (zinc, copper, lead and silver) veins; untested electromagnetic anomalies; and gold bearing bedrock and float.

The Company previously discovered high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc in this region, including a drill intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 gams per tonne (g/t) silver over 3.00 meters core length and a boulder sample returning 51 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

Diagram, schematic Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Seven drill holes intersected veins hosting copper, zinc and / or lead sulfide mineralization, including veins with semi-massive sulfides. These include drill holes Ky-21-23 which tested the possible extension of the Elmtree Silver Mine vein occurrence southeast of the historic shaft; Ky-21-25 which tested a new target area; Ky-21-27, Ky-21-28, Ky-21-30, and Ky-21-31 which tested the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system; and Ky-21-29 which was the first drill hole into an electromagnetic anomaly.

Six drill holes (Ky-21-25 to Ky-21-30) intersected intervals with arsenopyrite mineralization. Previous work by the Company has identified gold mineralization associated with arsenopyrite mineralization in this region of the property.

The drill core is being geologically logged and with mineralized intervals (with base metal sulfides and arsenopyrite) being sampled. Half core samples will be submitted to an independent laboratory for multi-element analysis (including gold, zinc, copper, lead and silver).

High grade silver and lead is reported at the Emtree Silver Mine historic workings by the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development.

Great Atlantic discovered high-grade zinc, copper and silver mineralization at the Emtree 12 polymetallic vein system during 2015 - 2018 drilling programs including:

