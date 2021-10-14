8x8 XCaaS Enhances Employee and Customer Engagement With High Availability and Data Sovereignty in Canada

“As Canadian organizations embrace digital transformation and the shift to hybrid work, they recognize that cloud services can ensure greater business resilience. We expect cloud communications adoption to accelerate in Canada as a result of this increased awareness of the need for more agile technology consumption,” said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. “Driving this growth are global cloud providers that have compelling integrated communications, collaboration, and contact center offerings such as 8x8 XCaaS. 8x8 is helping Canadian companies enhance employee and customer engagement while meeting their specific reliability, quality of service, and data sovereignty requirements.”

Organizations can mix-and-match 8x8 XCaaS cloud communications and contact center plans and services to meet their unique requirements with the flexibility to adjust to changing needs in the future. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration can also utilize the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution and 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft.

"8x8 XCaaS provides Canadian organizations the benefit of an empowered modern communications experience," said Michael Carnevale, Manager of Product and Partner solutions at CDW Canada. "Our partners and their customers can rest assured knowing that they will experience improved employee productivity, delighted customers, and deeper insights for smarter decisions and a more agile organization."

Operating a geographically-redundant cloud infrastructure, 8x8 delivers high quality and reliable global connectivity for superior business resilience and data residency adherence. Highlights include:

Multiple levels of redundancy at the infrastructure, platform, data, and geographic layers. This provides data sovereignty adherence, satisfying Canadian requirements and allowing organizations to remain competitive and compliant.

The resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform enables 8x8 to offer the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8x8’s Patented Global Reach routing technology enables high availability and superior voice and video quality across the globe. Users in 46 countries and territories, including China, Russia, and Japan, have access to enterprise-grade Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) connectivity, local numbers, global dialing plans, and emergency services.

Transparent, public site providing detailed current status for monitoring the latest network and service conditions.

“We found ourselves challenged in managing our distributed workforce, not only because of a lack of resilience and stability of the calls, but also because of a lack of reporting and analytics capabilities required within our organization,” said Alex Paré, Network Specialist at Decathlon Canada. “8x8 XCaaS allows our workforce to communicate, collaborate, and engage with colleagues and customers from anywhere in a reliable and flexible manner, allowing us complete visibility and insights to provide exceptional customer experiences.”