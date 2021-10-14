Sprinklr Recognized With Cigna Well-Being Award

Sprinklr’s portfolio of well-being programs – “Winning with Wellbeing” – supports four pillars of well-being: body, mind, heart, and soul. Winning with Wellbeing’s overarching goal is to support each employee’s unique journey on the quest for both personal and professional best.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it is recipient of the Cigna 2021 Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of Sprinklr employees through its robust workplace wellness program.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sprinklr has placed an emphasis on creating connections through daily “heartbeat calls,” providing tools and time for employees to use meditation and mindfulness, and educating employees on managing change and building resilience. These programs are in addition to other employee benefits, including paid time off for volunteering, an employee stock purchase plan, financial planning, flexible PTO, parental leave, leadership development and mentoring. Additionally, during October, Sprinklr is recognizing World Mental Health day by hosting its annual Sprinklr Mental Health Awareness Month, a calendar of events centered on mental wellbeing.

“This year has been filled with milestones for Sprinklr – from becoming a public company on the NYSE to launching our Winning with Wellbeing program – and we’re still just getting started,” said Diane K. Adams, Sprinklr’s Chief Culture and Talent Officer. “We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Cigna 2021 Well-Being Award. And, we’re excited to continue to use our employees’ feedback to help us deliver superior wellbeing programs.”

“As a leader in improving employee health, Cigna is honored to recognize an outstanding partner like Sprinklr, who shares our commitment to workplace wellness. Congratulations to Sprinklr for making a healthy work environment a core piece of your culture,” said Mark Butler, President, Cigna New England.

Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.

