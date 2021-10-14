Herbalife Nutrition Honors Partners Who Are Helping End World Hunger Through “Nutrition for Zero Hunger” Initiative

Globally, more than 2 billion people do not have regular access to enough nutritious food, and 3 billion cannot afford healthy diets, with obesity continuing to increase worldwide, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. The global population is expected to grow by 43% to 10 billion people by 2050, with the need for food expected to increase accordingly. Through the NFZH initiative, Herbalife Nutrition is working with leading nonprofit partners to provide resources, meals, and education to help feed those in need and support the critical nutrition programs and education campaigns that positively impact the lives of people all over the world.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), are honoring their nonprofit partners and the impacts they have made together in fighting food insecurity during the second year of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative. Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) is a global initiative that is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and to achieve food security and improved nutrition. The company shares NFZH progress to date in advance of #WorldFoodDay, a United Nations program to help bring awareness to the global issue.

“Eradicating hunger requires the combined efforts of both the public and private sectors, and we are committed to doing our part to ensure no person goes to bed hungry. Our Nutrition for Zero Hunger corporate initiative has provided needed assistance to millions of people around the globe, and we look forward to continuing our efforts until hunger is eradicated,” said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs.

In our second year of NFZH, we expanded the scope of partnerships by adding new collaborations with nonprofits who are recognized for their impact in addressing world hunger, empowering economic opportunities and bettering communities. Through these partnerships, Herbalife Nutrition is working to help take hunger to zero by providing good nutrition and educational resources to communities in need.

Positive impacts made in 2021 by these leading nonprofits through the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative include:

World Food Program USA (WFP USA), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to building support for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), used its grant from HNF to support hurricane Eta emergency response efforts in Guatemala, assisting more than 8,600 people over 60 days. The initial support provided two months of food assistance. Herbalife Nutrition’s contribution helped the organization reach more than 62,000 Guatemalans with critical assistance, address food security and nutrition in their most vulnerable communities and support their rebuilding efforts.