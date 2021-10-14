ZoomInfo Receives Comparably Awards for Best Compensation and Happiest Employees

In considering 60,000 companies for its quarterly Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably placed ZoomInfo among its top-15 large companies for both Best Compensation and Happiest Employees, elevating it by more than 10 spots on each list from 2020.

“The competition for talent in the tech industry has never been stronger,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “On top of that, our employees are the No. 1 reason why we’re one of the industry’s most profitable, high-growth companies, and we take pleasure in being able to reward them for their hard work. We’re proud that ZoomInfo is a place where someone can start out as an hourly employee and – with or without a college degree – still ascend to a management position with a six-figure salary just a few years later.”

ZoomInfo continues to add to its collection of company culture awards in 2021. Last week, the company was honored by MassTLC for its Inclusivity Impact. It was named to Fortune’s list of the Best Workplaces for Millennials and The Oregonian’s list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and Southwest Washington. ZoomInfo has also appeared on Comparably’s 2021 lists for Best Company Outlook, Best Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, and Best CEOs for Diversity.

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Sept. 1, 2020 – Sept. 1, 2021).

“In order to recruit and retain top talent today, companies need to provide competitive compensation across the board,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “Employees from the top-notch companies on our annual Best Compensation list – like ZoomInfo – say they feel valued and more motivated to do a great job because their organizations are invested in them to help drive the business forward.”

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com/about/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005577/en/