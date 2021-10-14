Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Real-World Experience Data for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) at the 22nd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that new real-world experience data for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) will be presented at the 22nd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), taking place at The Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona, October 21-24, 2021.

JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) is the first and only FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions

Details on the abstract presentation for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) are below.

Abstract Title: "Real-World Experience with First FDA-Approved Oral Testosterone Undecanoate Formulation"

Date/time: Thursday, October 21, 2021; 4:20 PM MST

Session: Androgens Abstract Session #2

About Male Hypogonadism

Male hypogonadism is a condition that results when the testes do not produce enough testosterone. Symptoms associated with male hypogonadism can include depression, decreased sex drive, decreased muscle mass, and decreased bone density, among others. An estimated 20 million men in the U.S. have hypogonadism, with approximately 6 million patients diagnosed. Treatments for male hypogonadism may include testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women – including potential therapies for orphan indications. Clarus Therapeutics’ first commercial product is JATENZO. For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com. Follow us on Twitter (@Clarus_Thera) and LinkedIn (Clarus Therapeutics).

About JATENZO



Indication

JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII, is an androgen indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:

Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired): testicular failure due to cryptorchidism, bilateral torsion, orchitis, vanishing testis syndrome, orchiectomy, Klinefelter syndrome, chemotherapy, or toxic damage from alcohol or heavy metals. These men usually have low serum testosterone concentrations and gonadotropins (follicle-stimulating hormone [FSH], luteinizing hormone [LH]) above the normal range.

Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired): gonadotropin or luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) deficiency or pituitary-hypothalamic injury from tumors, trauma, or radiation. These men have low testosterone serum concentrations but have gonadotropins in the normal or low range.

Limitation of use