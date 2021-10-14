checkAd

WRAP Technologies Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Webcast for Thursday, October 28 at 4 30 PM ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, will hold a Zoom video webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release shortly after the market closes that same day.

The call will be hosted by Tom Smith, CEO and President, Jim Barnes, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, and Paul Manley, VP of Investor Relations. A question-and-answer session will take place following the prepared remarks.

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
RSVP: Webcast Registration Link

Please join the webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at wrap.com/investors. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page within 24 hours of the live call ending.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

