EQS-News Hudson Cooks Up New Restaurant, Plum Market, At Dallas Fort Worth Int'l Airport

Hudson Cooks Up New Restaurant, Plum Market, At Dallas Fort Worth Int'l Airport

14.10.2021 / 15:12

Inaugural Restaurant For Hudson Treats Travelers To An Elevated Casual Dining Experience As Part Of The Company's Overarching Food & Beverage Expansion Strategy

East Rutherford, N.J., October 14, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrated the historic opening of its first-ever full-service restaurant and bar, Plum Market, as part of the company's continued strategic execution on growing its food and beverage business. 

Travelers in search of healthy yet crave-able cuisine can find Plum Market in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal B, integrated directly into an American Airlines gate hold-room. The 2,400-square-foot restaurant features over 80 seats and offers an open concourse dining experience that includes a designated area for table service, a grab and go marketplace with self-checkout capabilities, and a full-service bar.
   
'As we embark on the next phase of scaling our company's food and beverage portfolio, we are extremely proud to open our first full-service restaurant, Plum Market, and set the tone for the strategic growth ahead,' said Tom Waldron, Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage of Hudson. 'This milestone opening is possible thanks to the collective efforts of our airport and local business partners, and we could not be more confident in the brand's ability to deliver an authentic 'taste of place' to DFW.'

Plum Market has bold offerings to satisfy every foodie's palate, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or simply an afternoon 'pick me up.' The brand's signature menu brings together time-honored and contemporary global dishes for both traditional sit-down and grab and go choices. With a promise towards thoughtful ingredient sourcing, each menu item is handcrafted using only farm fresh, all-natural, organic, and locally-grown ingredients. 

