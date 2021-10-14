Disruption in service sector favors leaders in health, finance and logistics, PGIM reports

Disruptive technology has a reputation as a giant killer, but the latest technological breakthroughs in the services sector will not bury all of today’s market leaders — they will lift some of these companies to greater heights, according to new research from PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ).

Taimur Hyat, Chief Operating Officer, PGIM (Photo: Business Wire)

Services now represent three-quarters of the workforce in developed markets, two-thirds of global GDP and more than one-third of the typical institutional portfolio. PGIM’s report, Reshaping Services: The investment implications of technological disruption, examines how advances in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and big data are impacting three of the economy’s largest industries: healthcare, finance and logistics.

The report draws on the insights of over 70 investment professionals across PGIM’s fixed income, equity, real estate, private credit and alternatives managers — as well as leading academics, technologists, industry analysts and venture investors.

The key takeaway? Disruption in these industries — where infrastructure costs are high, client bases are sticky and regulations abound — will increase the dominance of technology-forward incumbents rather than leave the trail of destruction seen in retail and manufacturing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the development and deployment of new technologies that are radically reshaping winners and losers across the services sector in both developed and emerging markets,” said Taimur Hyat, chief operating officer for PGIM. “At PGIM, we believe long-term investors can get ahead of this transformational phase in the services sector by actively positioning their portfolios to capture the investment opportunities and mitigate the risks from this impending wave of technology-driven disruption.”

KEY FINDINGS: THE FUTURE IS WEIGHTLESS IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Disruptors in financial services are expanding the accessible market for financial firms, but today’s leaders have the opportunity to widen their moat against upstart competitors.

Neobanks are no threat to big institutions. In the U.S. and Europe, neobanks offer great potential but are largely targeting unbanked and disengaged segments of the market rather than prime consumer and business lending clients that are the bread and butter of established consumer and commercial banks.

In the U.S. and Europe, neobanks offer great potential but are largely targeting unbanked and disengaged segments of the market rather than prime consumer and business lending clients that are the bread and butter of established consumer and commercial banks. Robo-advisors have not vanquished traditional wealth managers. Conventional wisdom hailed robo-advisors as a revolution about to transform wealth management. However, this revolution fizzled as early movers in robo-advice lacked an expansive distribution network and found it virtually impossible to scale up to profitability. Instead, incumbent wealth management firms successfully integrated automated models into their own business.

Conventional wisdom hailed robo-advisors as a revolution about to transform wealth management. However, this revolution fizzled as early movers in robo-advice lacked an expansive distribution network and found it virtually impossible to scale up to profitability. Instead, incumbent wealth management firms successfully integrated automated models into their own business. Investors should brace for regulatory backlash as it spills over into services. Regulatory and legal uncertainty is common across many aspects of innovative technologies including data privacy, ESG and anti-money laundering. The regulatory environment around startup banks and payment platforms remains unsettled.

KEY FINDINGS: HEALTHCARE GETS PERSONAL