MACOM Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Management System Certification

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that its Lowell, Massachusetts semiconductor wafer fabrication and manufacturing facility has attained the IATF16949:2016 certification for automotive quality management systems.

IATF 16949 is built upon the ISO9001 framework and focuses on defect prevention, waste reduction and supply chain management for the international automotive industry. Achieving this certification demonstrates MACOM's commitment to manufacturing high-quality, innovative, best-in-class products and solutions for automotive customers.