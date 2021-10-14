MACOM Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Management System Certification
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that its Lowell, Massachusetts semiconductor wafer fabrication and manufacturing facility has attained the IATF16949:2016 certification for automotive quality management systems.
IATF 16949 is built upon the ISO9001 framework and focuses on defect prevention, waste reduction and supply chain management for the international automotive industry. Achieving this certification demonstrates MACOM's commitment to manufacturing high-quality, innovative, best-in-class products and solutions for automotive customers.
“MACOM’s IATF16949 certification supports our long-term growth strategy,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It also demonstrates our ability and commitment to meet the requirements of the automotive industry. The automotive industry’s semiconductor needs are rapidly expanding and we believe that our technology is a perfect fit to meet these growing demands.”
About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005219/en/MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare