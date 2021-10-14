Triton International Announces Completion of Strategic Transition of Debt Capital Structure

Triton’s subsidiary, Triton Container International Limited (“TCIL”), has amended and restated its existing revolving credit facility and $1.2 billion term loan facility so that both facilities will now be unsecured. In addition, the revolving credit facility was amended, among other things, to increase the borrowing limit to $2.0 billion, subject to further increase pursuant to the terms of the facility, and extend the maturity date to October 14, 2026. The amended facility also includes improved pricing terms that reduced the applicable borrowing margin to 1.375% over LIBOR from 1.50% prior to the amendment based on Triton's unsecured debt rating. The size, maturity date and pricing of the term loan facility remain unchanged. Both facilities are now guaranteed by the Company.

Release of Security on TCIL Senior Notes

Additionally, TCIL’s $2.3 billion of outstanding senior secured notes (collectively, the “Notes”) will now also be unsecured under the “collateral fall-away” provisions of the indentures governing the Notes. The applicable series of Notes are:

$600,000,000 0.80% Senior Secured Notes due 2023

$500,000,000 1.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2024

$600,000,000 2.050% Senior Secured Notes due 2026

$600,000,000 3.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2031

“We are very pleased to have quickly and efficiently concluded this capital structure transition,” commented John Burns, Chief Financial Officer. “We believe these enhancements to our capital structure were enabled by our market leading position, history of strong financial performance and solid balance sheet. We expect this new, more flexible and cost efficient financing structure will add to our already substantial competitive advantages and further distance us from our peers.”

The revolving credit facility amendment was led by BofA Securities, Inc., Citibank, N.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, National Association, Royal Bank of Canada, Truist Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities LLC as Joint Lead Arrangers. Bank of America, N.A. will serve as the administrative agent. The term loan credit facility amendment was led by PNC Capital Markets LLC, ING Belgium SA/NV, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Bank of America, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., as Joint Lead Arrangers. PNC Bank, National Association will serve as the administrative agent. The Company intends to use funds borrowed under the amended credit facilities to repay amounts owed under existing facilities and for general corporate purposes.