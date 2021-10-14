INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JULY 1 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

A conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day. The financial statement release will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: October 21, 2021, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Tuesday, October 19 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to kristian.nieminen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of October 20.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström

CFO





About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

