checkAd

ReelTime VR in Fortune Magazine Highlighted in “Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch” in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 15:11  |  15   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PK:RLTR) announced that it is featured in Under The Radar Minutes “Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022” published in the current issue of Fortune Magazine (Oct./Nov. 2021) that has just been released to newsstands. 

The feature ranks Virtual and Augmented Reality as No.2, noting that it is one of the fastest-growing segments in history with sales predicted to top 121 billion within ten years. ReelTime VR’s patent is referred to as one of the key cornerstone patents that “experts have said has the potential to be completely industry-shaping”, noting that the first of these patents “once owned by Oculus made up the majority of its 2-Billion-dollar price tag paid by Facebook.” The section goes on to state that “not only does ReelTime hold this key enforceable patent, but they also have applied to be listed on NASDAQ and the rare two-letter symbol ‘RT’ has been reserved to trade under once the listing is complete.”

Barry Henthorn – CEO stated, “I grew up reading Fortune Magazine and it has always been on the cutting edge of emerging business trends. The exposure that will come for ReelTime VR being shown in Under The Radar Minutes ‘Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022’ currently seen in Fortune Magazine is certain to have a positive impact on the Company.” 

Fortune is an American multinational business magazine headquartered in New York City. It is published by Fortune Media Group Holdings, owned by Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon. The publication was founded by Henry Luce in 1929. The magazine competes with Forbes and Bloomberg Businessweek in the national business magazine category and distinguishes itself with long, in-depth feature articles. Fortune Magazine has become one of the most widely recognized and prestigious magazines in circulation today. It has proven itself as a leader in business journalism as well as a go-to source for company and personnel profiles and information.

The magazine regularly publishes ranked lists, including the Fortune 500, a ranking of companies by revenue that it has published annually since 1955. The magazine is also known for its annual Fortune Investor's Guide.

Under The Radar Minute is a nationally aired radio segment dedicated to identifying those public companies Under The Radar and poised for explosive growth. 

In other News: 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReelTime VR in Fortune Magazine Highlighted in “Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch” in 2022 SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PK:RLTR) announced that it is featured in Under The Radar Minutes “Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022” published in the current issue of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...