Tintri Demonstrates Tremendous Market Growth with New Executive Leadership Team

Tintri Achieves Record 25% QoQ Growth Results Through Continued Innovation for the Data-Centric Enterprise

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri, a DDN subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, announced three appointments to the company's executive team – Phil Trickovic as senior vice president of Revenue, Graham Breeze as vice president of Products and Brock Mowry as field chief technology officer (CTO). This executive team has delivered approximately 25% growth in revenue over the past two quarters due to the explosive demand for autonomous, adaptive and composable platforms.   

"Tintri has been tremendously successful with its recent growth, resulting in record QoQ growth while highly optimizing our cost structure. Our new executive team brings a proven track record and valuable experience that will continue to delight our customers and strengthen our partner relationships," said Alex Bouzari, CEO, DDN and Tintri. "We warmly welcome our new team and look forward to seeing how they will continue to push the envelope of Tintri's comprehensive, reliable and easy-to-deploy virtual data management platform."

Trickovic rejoins Tintri as SVP of Revenue and brings 25 years of tech experience to the organization, including nearly a decade of prior Tintri expertise. His combined sales and technology acumen has enabled him to successfully lead field organizations, guide countless enterprise customers through evolving technology landscapes and deliver game-changing business results. Breeze has been a key contributor at various tech organizations across a career that spans more than 30 years, including nearly a decade with Tintri, and rejoins Tintri as the VP of Products. Mowry, field CTO, is responsible for developing new Tintri solutions that meet enterprise's changing needs, including the implementation of a microservices approach.

"Tintri's full value is far from being realized and the new executive team has a unique opportunity to leverage our collective expertise to take Tintri to the next level," said Trickovic. "Our goal is to deliver the industry's most autonomous, application aware, AI-enabled data solutions, going beyond 'storage' to enable hands-off operations and deeper insight for any virtualized or Kubernetes-based data sets."

