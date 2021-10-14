checkAd

Boxlight’s MyStemKits STEM Curriculum Now Aligned to TEKS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 15:15  |  15   |   |   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that its MimioSTEM curriculum solution – MyStemKits – is now aligned to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

MyStemKits is an online repository of over 400 STEM lessons, activities, and design lessons for Boxlight MimioSTEM solutions which include 3D printing, robotics, and sensors. This already robust collection of lessons, many with Teacher Guides and assessments, has been aligned with TEKS for Mathematics and Science to help bring a transformative STEM teaching and learning experience to Texas schools. Subject Matter Experts carefully reviewed MyStemKits content to ensure its close alignment with TEKS.

Hannah Olson, MimioSTEM Product Manager, says, "At MyStemKits, our goal has always been to make teachers lives easier by creating engaging, easy-to-use learning resources. By now offering math and science TEKS alignment, we're able to make our lesson plans that much more accessible for all of our Texas teachers so they can spend more time teaching and less time planning."

For more information on the award-winning MyStemKits, including its alignment with TEKS, visit Boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


