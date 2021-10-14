Boxlight’s MyStemKits STEM Curriculum Now Aligned to TEKS

MyStemKits is an online repository of over 400 STEM lessons, activities, and design lessons for Boxlight MimioSTEM solutions which include 3D printing, robotics, and sensors. This already robust collection of lessons, many with Teacher Guides and assessments, has been aligned with TEKS for Mathematics and Science to help bring a transformative STEM teaching and learning experience to Texas schools. Subject Matter Experts carefully reviewed MyStemKits content to ensure its close alignment with TEKS.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that its MimioSTEM curriculum solution – MyStemKits – is now aligned to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

Hannah Olson, MimioSTEM Product Manager, says, "At MyStemKits, our goal has always been to make teachers lives easier by creating engaging, easy-to-use learning resources. By now offering math and science TEKS alignment, we're able to make our lesson plans that much more accessible for all of our Texas teachers so they can spend more time teaching and less time planning."

For more information on the award-winning MyStemKits, including its alignment with TEKS, visit Boxlight.com.

