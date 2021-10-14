checkAd

JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

14.10.2021   

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day, which we encourage interested parties to attend for the interactive QA session.

Event: JFrog’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations

About JFrog

JFrog is on a mission to be the company powering all of the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The company’s end-to-end DevOps platform – the JFrog Platform - provides the tools and visibility required by modern organizations to solve today’s challenges across critical pieces of the DevOps cycle. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Wertpapier


