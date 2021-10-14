checkAd

Pitney Bowes Recognized with 2021 Climate Leadership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 15:15  |  23   |   |   

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it is being recognized with the 2021 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management for the second consecutive year. Pitney Bowes will be recognized for its ongoing efforts and commitment to reducing its environmental footprint in a ceremony that will take place virtually this evening during the Climate Leadership Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005661/en/

2021 Climate Leadership Award

2021 Climate Leadership Award

The Climate Leadership Awards take place during the Climate Leadership Conference, which brings together forward-thinking leaders from business, government, academia, and the non-profit community to address climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions. Awardees are honored for exemplary corporate, organizational, and individual leadership in reducing carbon pollution and addressing climate change in their operations and strategies.

“Taking action on climate change is more important than it’s ever been. We are inspired and honored to be in the company of so many outstanding U.S. organizations being recognized by The Center for Climate Solutions and The Climate Registry,” said Daniel Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Pitney Bowes. “As we transform our business model and objectives, we do so along with a long-term vision of achieving carbon neutrality. To meet our objectives of both growth and environmental sustainability, we have a consistent focus on making our operations more efficient and using green technologies.”

Pitney Bowes is being recognized for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Achievement Award) for the following:

  • Reducing global emissions nearly 13% from 2015 to 2020, exceeding goal of 8%.
  • Developing and implementing sustainability initiatives in transportation and logistics, including by phasing in fuel-efficient vehicles for the North America Service Fleet, installing EV charging stations at Pitney Bowes’s largest office building, and making hardware and software improvements for commercial vehicles to reduce emissions.
  • Reducing electricity consumption through site consolidations, efficiency upgrades, energy audits, and employee trainings. Since 2007, electricity consumption has decreased by approximately 35 million kilowatt hours, saving $5.03 million and reducing 16,810 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
  • Implementing "Green Energy” in place of fossil fuel-based energy at operating facilities when possible. Since 2009, Pitney Bowes has also purchased renewable energy credits to support 193,754,000 kWh of green power projects.
  • Implementing programs to reduce waste and promote remanufacturing and recycling. The company avoided 3,636 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent through their waste reduction campaign in 2019 alone, and in the past 8 years has kept 3.6 million pounds of products out of the waste stream through remanufacturing.

“Congratulations to the 2021 Climate Leadership Award winner Pitney Bowes for their stand-out achievements,” said Amy Holm, Executive Director of The Climate Registry. “At a time when the world urgently needs more climate action and ambition, these organizations and individuals demonstrate what is possible.”

“Being a climate leader and advocate for ambitious action means taking the steps today that set up opportunity for the future,” said Nathaniel Keohane, President of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). “The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. Pitney Bowes has shown exactly that kind of foresight and set an example among its peers.”

Pitney Bowes has committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 through continued investment in more efficient facilities and green technologies to support our operations. To learn more about Pitney Bowes commitment to sustainability, visit the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Recognized with 2021 Climate Leadership Award Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it is being recognized with the 2021 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Pitney Bowes Named to Forbes List of World’s Best Employers 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Pitney Bowes Appoints Tom Doherty as Vice President, Lending Services and Products
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Global Parcel Volume Exceeds 131 Billion in 2020, up 27 Percent Year-Over-Year, Finds Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Pitney Bowes Survey Forecasts Peak Season Boom in Ecommerce for the Second Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten