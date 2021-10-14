checkAd

Surna Cultivation Technologies Becomes Authorized Reseller of BVV Neocision LED Grow Lights

Expanding Surna’s Product Offering to Commercial Growers

Boulder, Colorado, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced it has become a value-added reseller of BVV Neocision LED grow lights. Surna will work closely with BVV to develop lighting layouts and to properly deploy and integrate the LED grow lights in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities. This collaboration represents a major addition to Surna’s existing product offering to its customers.

“Surna Cultivation Technologies continues to identify new products and services for proprietary or curated offerings and is proud to announce our partnership with BVV as a value-added reseller of their high-quality LED lighting products,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “With the ability to offer LED grow lights alongside our large array of HVACD products, Surna makes it easier for customers to build out their cultivation facilities through a single source that brings some of the deepest experience and broadest product offerings in the industry.”

Surna can now offer an array of DesignLights Consortium (DLC)-listed LED grow lights that can meet the exacting requirements of our commercial growers during all stages of plant growth. DLC is the first and only standards-based organization recognized by utility companies in North America for validation of rebates for horticultural lighting. BBV’s Neocision LED grow lights also carry an industry-leading 7-year limited warranty on the fixture. The initial LED product line includes:

Neocision Spectra Elite – A full spectrum grow light with optimized blue and red spectra, 20.6% blue spectra and 45.1% red spectra with a peak at 660nm, for flowering plants resulting in stronger plants for nutrient uptake, increased yields, quality bud formation and high production levels. The Elite has an industry leading, independently tested photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) efficacy of 2.85 µmols/J and PPF (400-700nm) of 1939 µmol/s.

Neocision Spectra Pro – A full spectrum light that features 18.51% blue spectra and 40.73% red spectra with a peak at 660nm for flowering plants and an independently tested PPF efficacy of 2.58 μmols/J and PPF of 1751 μmol/s, which is comparable to or better than lights sold by other well-known LED manufacturers at a more competitive price.

Neocision Spectra 320W 3-bar Vegetative – BVV’s standard vegetative product is a full spectrum light with increased blue spectra for better veg cycle plant development before flowering. This 5000k grow light fixture is designed to produce a healthy and more flavorful, aromatic yield and has an independently tested PPF efficacy of 2.51 μmols/J and PPF of 853 μmol/s.

