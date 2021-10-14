Galenica Targets Sales Growth Above Market in Mid-Term Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 15:14 | | 22 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 15:14 | (PLX AI) – Galenica targets sales growth above market growth in both Products & Care and Logistics & IT segments in the mid-term, the company said today in its investor day presentation.Targets EBIT margin over 8% in Products & Care and up to 2% in … (PLX AI) – Galenica targets sales growth above market growth in both Products & Care and Logistics & IT segments in the mid-term, the company said today in its investor day presentation.Targets EBIT margin over 8% in Products & Care and up to 2% in … (PLX AI) – Galenica targets sales growth above market growth in both Products & Care and Logistics & IT segments in the mid-term, the company said today in its investor day presentation.

Targets EBIT margin over 8% in Products & Care and up to 2% in Logistics & IT



