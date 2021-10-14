Galenica Targets Sales Growth Above Market in Mid-Term Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Galenica targets sales growth above market growth in both Products & Care and Logistics & IT segments in the mid-term, the company said today in its investor day presentation.
- Targets EBIT margin over 8% in Products & Care and up to 2% in Logistics & IT
