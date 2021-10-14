checkAd

SOX Pros Say Digital Transformation is the Key Driver to More Efficient SOX Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 15:21  |  20   |   |   

The SOX & Internal Controls Professional Group today released the findings of its sixth-annual State of the SOX and Internal Controls Market Survey. The survey, which was conducted with KPMG US and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), asked respondents to weigh in on technology challenges, key controls, automation and the effects of COVID-19 on their company’s Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) compliance.

“SOX compliance has been a fixture in the corporate world for nearly 20 years, with no sign from regulators that compliance standards will ease,” said Lauren Uyeno, director of the SOX & Internal Controls Professionals Group. “Now more than ever, SOX compliance leaders need to be a strategic partner for the enterprise; to collaborate across teams and push company leaders to adopt new, automated technology that will reduce risk and directly benefit the first line of defense.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created a major disruption for SOX compliance teams in 2020 and continues to impact business overall to this day. However, most respondents said their compliance teams adjusted quite well to working remotely. 53 percent said their companies moved to a fully remote work policy when the pandemic hit, while 43 percent adopted a partially remote policy. 48 percent said their businesses enacted layoffs or furloughs, however 62 percent responded that their SOX compliance teams didn’t suffer any loss of headcount.

Cybersecurity and IT Controls have historically been among the top three areas of concern for SOX/IC professionals. These too have received increased attention during the COVID-19 pandemic and into 2021 as more companies have restructured teams, moved to remote work, and become more reliant on cloud-based technologies.

This year, respondents reported having more key controls. On average, respondents had 300 key controls, with the majority reporting 250 to 300. In contrast, nearly half of last year’s respondents had less than 250 key controls. Company revenue was a major driver of increased controls. The average number of key controls among respondents at companies with less than $700 million in average revenue was 242. Among respondents at companies with $5 billion or more in average revenue, the average was 536.

Fragmented or inefficient technology continues to be a sore spot for SOX practitioners. 75 percent said they use multiple systems for their SOX processes Multiple systems create unnecessary inefficiencies and increase the risk of mishandling data.

Survey respondents also noted that automation and analytics are still not widely used. Most respondents said their use of data analytics in their SOX programs were still at basic levels for sample selection, scoping, and evaluating severity of control failures. Two-thirds of respondents said they don’t use bots or automated routines at all.

“It’s possible that companies are hesitant to embrace automation because they don’t know where to start,” added Uyeno. “But the proper implementation of technology can strengthen the control environment, alleviate staffing challenges, embed compliance processes into first-line activities, improve reporting and cut costs.”

About SOX & Internal Controls Professionals Group

The SOX & Internal Controls Professionals Group is a global community for in-house professionals to promote thought leadership and create opportunities for members to share best practices with like-minded professionals to help them increase their value and influence across their organizations.

These exclusive professional membership organizations represent more than two-thirds of large U.S. public companies. The member-based professional group was founded by Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Workiva Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOX Pros Say Digital Transformation is the Key Driver to More Efficient SOX Compliance The SOX & Internal Controls Professional Group today released the findings of its sixth-annual State of the SOX and Internal Controls Market Survey. The survey, which was conducted with KPMG US and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), asked respondents to weigh …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Workiva von unabhängigem Forschungsunternehmen unter den führenden Anbietern von Governance-, Risiko- und Compliance-Plattformen aufgeführt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Workiva Named a Leader Among Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms by Independent Research Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Workiva Unveils Intuitive Data Prep Capabilities at Amplify Conference that Further Streamline Reporting and Empower Teams
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Workiva Announces 2021 Customer Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.211.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Wachstumsaktien sind jetzt ein Kauf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare