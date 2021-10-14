Desktop Metal Qualifies Nickel Alloy IN625 for High-Volume Additive Manufacturing With the Production System

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced it has qualified the use of nickel alloy IN625 (IN625) for the Production System TM platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting TM (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry.

Hydraulic spools are a key oil & gas application that assist in adjusting the flow rates of control valves. IN625 is an essential material for these spools to ensure longevity and withstand highly corrosive environments in oil & gas. (Photo: Business Wire)

A nickel-chromium superalloy, IN625 is characterized by its high strength, resistance to corrosion and oxidation, excellent weldability, and ability to withstand extreme, elevated temperatures for parts under load. IN625 is a critical material used extensively in high temperature aerospace applications, while its corrosion resistance under a range of temperatures and pressures also makes it an excellent choice across marine, power generation, and chemical processing applications.

“As Desktop Metal continues to drive our internal R&D efforts to qualify more materials for the Production System platform, we are excited to offer customers an all-inclusive binder jetting solution to print fully characterized IN625 with excellent properties,” said Jonah Myerberg, co-founder and CTO of Desktop Metal. “We anticipate continuing the rapid expansion of our materials portfolio in the coming months as we look to accelerate the deployment of our AM 2.0 solutions to produce end-use metal parts at scale across a growing array of industries and applications.”

“As a transformative combustion equipment company, we are very excited about the release of IN625 for its high temperature and corrosion-resistant properties in flaring and sulfur incineration applications,” said Jason Harjo, Director, Mechanical & Electrical Design (Americas), Koch Engineered Solutions. “This will give us much more flexibility in innovative, additive manufacturing designs for some of our most difficult applications.”

IN625 - Key Applications

Desktop Metal’s materials science team has qualified and fully characterized IN625 printed on Production System technology in accordance with ASTM testing requirements. IN625 parts printed on the Production System platform not only eliminate the use of tooling and minimize material waste, but also represent a significant decrease in production time and part cost compared to conventional manufacturing methods.