Avalon GloboCare Jointly Files US and International Patent Application for Breakthrough S-Layer Coated Emulsome Technology (SLET) for Next-Generation Drug Delivery and Cellular Immunotherapy

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced it has successfully co-developed a novel platform of S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET) for next-generation drug delivery and cellular immunotherapy, together with Professor Uwe Sleytr and the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, Austria.

As a vesicular nano-carrier system, emulsomes are composed of an internal lipoidal core surrounded by phospholipid multilayers. This emulsome nano-carrier, when loaded with bio-active agents (such as poorly water-soluble pharmaceuticals and genetic materials, including DNA and RNA), may increase their solubility and bioavailability. This nano-formulation is also designed to be safe and nontoxic. The SLET platform exploits the S-layer fusion proteins as coating materials for the emulsome nano-carriers, in order to provide a “molecular GPS system” to guide the trafficking and delivery of the emulsomal payload to a targeted destination in the body. Avalon is actively exploring the practical uses of SLET, including targeted drug delivery, vaccine development, diagnostic devices, and cellular therapeutic applications.

“We are very excited to announce this novel SLET platform, which we believe will help accelerate the development of our mRNA-based Flash-CAR program. The targeted delivery of mRNA to immune effector cells by SLET could open the door to a whole new generation of cancer immunotherapy. In addition, we see a number of other therapeutic and diagnostic applications for this broad and potentially transformative technology platform. Moreover, we believe these latest patent filings will provide us robust international IP protection for this technology and its many potential applications,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon.