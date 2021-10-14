First Trust Launches the First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF

The fund’s portfolio is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), with the First Trust Investment Committee handling the selection and ongoing monitoring of the securities in the fund’s portfolio. The First Trust Investment Committee is responsible for selecting and overseeing the sub-advisors. The assets of the fund will be initially allocated between two sub-advisors: Driehaus Capital Management LLC and Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC. Through the blending of multiple portfolio management teams, First Trust seeks to provide idiosyncratic profiles that complement each other.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: MMSC) (the “fund”). The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities issued by small capitalization companies.

“We are thrilled to work with best-in-class small cap managers, each of which has demonstrated a long-term history of success by employing distinct, complementary investment philosophies,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust. A multi-manager approach combines the potential advantages of an actively managed portfolio with the added potential benefit of diversified expertise from multiple asset management firms, each of whom offers its own experience, philosophy and strategy for investing in equity securities issued by small capitalization companies. “By combining different small-cap growth strategies that have the potential to perform well in different market environments, this ETF seeks to produce more consistent alpha* over time,” said Issakainen.

About First Trust

First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of September 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit https://www.ftportfolios.com.