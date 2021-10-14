checkAd

Cinedigm Announces a Killer Re-Launch of Subscription-Based Horror Channel Screambox

Autor: Accesswire
Screambox Has A New Look, An Improved User Interface, New Content and Expanded Digital Footprint 

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company has re-launched its popular subscription-based streaming service Screambox. In addition to getting a killer new look and branding, the service will see wider distribution via Cinedigm's broad digital footprint and expansive list of distribution partners. As part of the relaunch, the Company has migrated the channel from the former Vimeo platform to Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint framework. This allows the Company to expand the channel's catalog of film and episodic titles more quickly and efficiently, providing the opportunity to significantly scale its programming. In addition, the updated app will give horror enthusiasts the ability to stream both linear and live events. This much broader selection of content from the Company's catalog of horror titles will allow viewers to stream and scream to their heart's content.

Screambox, which was named "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times, features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable - Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more.

The re-launch comes on the heels of Cinedigm's recent acquisition of Bloody Disgusting, a name that has become synonymous with the horror genre itself covering film, television and more. As part of the acquisition, the Bloody Disgusting team will be managing the Screambox subscription-based service going forward. This includes leaning into their long-standing reputation as tastemakers in the genre to curate content within the streaming channel. As an additional added value, the Bloody Disgusting TV channel will also be featured within the new Screambox.

In celebration of the re-launch of Screambox, new subscribers to Screambox will be given the opportunity to redeem a free collectible NFT trading card as a welcome gift. In addition, a series of original Bloody Disgusting-branded NFT trading cards will be sold at auction.

All in, the Bloody Disgusting Media Brand reaches more than 30 million unique horror fans annually across its website, the Bloody Disgusting podcast network, the BD app and via their social footprint. Last year, Cinedigm partnered with the company to create the popular ad-supported streaming channel Bloody Disgusting TV. Now Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV will allow Cinedigm to offer fans the quintessential streaming screamfest with subscription-based (SVOD), ad-supported (AVOD) and FAST linear options. In addition to streaming their favorite movie, horror fans have access to a network of podcasts as well as the ability to learn about their favorite movie or actor while interacting with fellow horror enthusiasts on the website.

