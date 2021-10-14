checkAd

Indonesian Medical Industry has total of 71 Medical Colleges including both public and Private institutions offering Bachelor's Courses and Specialization

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 14, 2021

  • Medical education in Indonesia requires at least 5.5 years of Graduation plus 1 year Internship to be qualified for the master's course. Students who have completed the first 3.5 years are considered graduates already, and are granted the title "Sarjana Kedokteran" (Bachelor of Medicine).
  • Passing rate in Indonesia for the Physician course is around 88% for year 2020.
  • "One Time Fee Payment" especially in the private universities is one of the major challenges for most medical aspirants in Indonesia. There has been a mass protest against this trend.
Indonesia Medical Education Market: Indonesia's population has risen rapidly over the past few decades and reached 272 Mnin2020. It is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years as well which is leading to increase in the number of medical aspirants in the country. Hence, the Government of Indonesia is working towards increasing the Health and Education Budget of the country to facilitate the growing demand. All medical aspirants need to undergo Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-13 years to become a specialized doctor in Indonesia.

Enablers of Medical Education in Indonesia: Indonesia is considered well in medical education as it provides great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants owing to factors such as large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities and good scholarship schemes. Moreover, the government of Indonesia is also tying up with Australian universities like the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland to establish branch campuses in Indonesia, hence further widening the opportunities for its students.

Specialized Courses in Indonesia: There are many specialized courses available in the Indonesia Medical Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. Most Specialized Courses are offered by the public institutes which have well-structured learning and training modules. Moreover, Specialization in Indonesia requires Bachelor's degree plus 1 Year Internship, Rotational Practice and passing the board exam conducted by specialized board of the country.

