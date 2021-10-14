BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007980591

Issuer Name

BP P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Norges Bank

City of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Norway



4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Oct-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Oct-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.996850 0.001910 2.998760 600539373 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.998400 0.001910 3.000310 600849123

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached