BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

14.10.2021
14.10.2021, 15:30   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

14.10.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0007980591
Issuer Name
BP P.L.C.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Norway

4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.996850 0.001910 2.998760 600539373
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.998400 0.001910 3.000310 600849123
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

